Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Six Yards of Pure Elegance

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do you love sarees as much as we do? Do you think they can never go wrong unless of course, you are willing to go to any length to ruin its elegant look? If yes, Kajal Aggarwal's newest fashion outing should be in your 'favourites' list asap. The Singham actress picked a simple yet elegant six yards for her new appearance and it clearly bowled us over with its simplicity. The talented actress who's usually on the other side of our fashion-o-meter boggled our minds with her simplistic approach and we are all hearts for it. Kajal Aggarwal Shows How a Little Pink Goes a Long Way, Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

A simple sky blue coloured saree with a contrast blouse can look ravishing if worn right. The Indian 2 actress looked resplendent in her choice from the house of DeepThee and we love the way she kept her look utterly simple. With soft curls, a pair of earrings, pink lips and brown lids, the actress was able to retain the purity of her look and we are hands down in favour of it. Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor's White Jumpsuit by Shivan & Narresh.

Do you agree with us? Do you think Kajal's look deserves much appreciation or is it too basic for your taste? Start voting in your thoughts and let us know your views and take.