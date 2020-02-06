Kajal Aggarwal Shows How a Little Pink Goes a Long Way, Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Kajal Aggarwal in Avaro Figlio for unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This lovely, doe-eyed beauty with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham has traversed a long way! A delight, she juggles working in Tamil and Telugu films in Tollywood with being a certified battle cynosure. She has a penchant to look equally stunning in classic western ensembles, neo-ethnic and opulent ethnic attire. Over the years now she has flitted from sensibilities of varied stylists. She was ecstatic while unveiling her wax figure in Singapore at Madame Tussauds. The wax figure features an 8kg ensemble by Yousef Aljasmi in sparkling Swarovski crystals. For the unveiling, Kajal enlisted the styling precision of Anushka Sharma's famed fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. Her passionate affair with pink featured an Avaro Figlio pantsuit.

The Punjabi kudi who has clinched some coveted roles down south sparks off those stunning vibes with her eloquent style, a toned frame, and an infectious smile upping the charm. Here is a closer look at her pretty pink moment.

Kajal Aggarwal - Avaro Figlio

It was a fuchsia toned pantsuit featuring padded shoulder pads and flared bottom pants with a side slit. Textured waves, subtle glam, and peep-toed sandals completed her vibe.

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of the 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham scheduled for a release on 19th June 2020.