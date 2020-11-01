Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got hitched on October 30, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the couple ditched the regular showsha and went for a rather intimate affair with near and dear ones in attendance. The couple tied the know at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai and pictures from their dreamy wedding was all over the Internet. Talking in specific about the bride, right from choosing bell sleeves themed LBD for her Bachelorette party, picking a minty green salwar-suit for mehendi, a traditional yellow shade for haldi to bright pink for the D-day, Kajal’s shaadi trousseau was all things elegant, charming and glam. Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Moments From Her ‘Punjabi Meets Kashmiri Wedding’ With Gautam Kitchlu (View Pics).

Elaborating on the same, during the pre-wedding festivities, Aggarwal was seen opting for shades which were subtle and not too loud. But for her wedding day, her shaadi ka joda was bright in colour and compressed of a heavily embroidered lehenga choli along with dupatta. And in case, you’ve missed tracking the beauty’s outfits, fret not, as we’ve got you covered. Check it out. Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu! Check Out Inside Pictures From the Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal In An Anamika Khanna For Her Wedding!

Subtle Green For Mehendi!

View this post on Instagram 🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

Traditional Bright Yellow With Floral Accessories For Haldi!

Sexy LBD For Bachelorette!

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 28, 2020 at 2:50am PDT

In a nutshell, all we can say is that Kajal was indeed a modern-cum-traditional bride. We loved her apt colour palette. It’s like she stuck to her roots, but also made sure she looks in-trend and absolutely stunning during all the occasions. We wish the couple a happy married life. Stay tuned!

