South beauty Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu were pronounced husband and wife on October 30, 2020. The event was attended by close friends and family members considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the internet was filled with leaked pics from the couple’s D-day, we were waiting for some official photos by the newlyweds. And well, recently, Kajal shared some breathing pics from her shaadi and we can’t take our eyes off them. Every photo shared by the actress conveys how the two respect and love each other. Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu! Check Out Inside Pictures From the Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony.
Tagging their togetherness as ‘punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’, the bride and the groom are seen happy together. From Aggarwal kissing her man’s hand, the two engrossed amid a ritual to posing elegantly in fashionable ensembles, both look gorgeous. In one of the pics, Kajal has called Gautam as her ‘confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate.’ Aww!! Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Glimpse of her Bridal Avatar and it is All Things Stunning (View Pic).
In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍 In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
For the unaware, Kajal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur by profession. He is the founder of Discern Living, an online portal from where one can shop and browse interior designs and home decor solutions. We wish the couple all happiness. Stay tuned!
