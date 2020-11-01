South beauty Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu were pronounced husband and wife on October 30, 2020. The event was attended by close friends and family members considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the internet was filled with leaked pics from the couple’s D-day, we were waiting for some official photos by the newlyweds. And well, recently, Kajal shared some breathing pics from her shaadi and we can’t take our eyes off them. Every photo shared by the actress conveys how the two respect and love each other. Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu! Check Out Inside Pictures From the Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony.

Tagging their togetherness as ‘punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’, the bride and the groom are seen happy together. From Aggarwal kissing her man’s hand, the two engrossed amid a ritual to posing elegantly in fashionable ensembles, both look gorgeous. In one of the pics, Kajal has called Gautam as her ‘confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate.’ Aww!! Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Glimpse of her Bridal Avatar and it is All Things Stunning (View Pic).

Check Out The Pics Below:

The Couple Amid A Traditional Ritual:

Fashionable Jodi:

For the unaware, Kajal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur by profession. He is the founder of Discern Living, an online portal from where one can shop and browse interior designs and home decor solutions. We wish the couple all happiness. Stay tuned!

