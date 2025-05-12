As narratives shift and cultural pride radiates across India, we’re witnessing a renaissance of style that celebrates our roots. The days of colonial influence are fading, and brown skin is no longer seen as less beautiful. Our grandmothers' wardrobes, once considered relics of the past, are now treasures that fashion lovers proudly sport, infused with confidence and modern flair. Trends in Indian Accessories Focus on Potli Bags and Kolhapuri Jutti Sets.

This movement towards soulful living and mindful fashion consumption signifies a new era of richness—where sustainability is chic, and a refined lifestyle reflects genuine taste and intellect. They are creating collections that resonate deeply with our cultural identity.

Here are the visionary designers who are skillfully weaving together the threads of classical revival in Indian fashion.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Mukherjee launched the Save the Saree project, retailing hand-woven Indian saris for ₹ 3,500 (US$41), with proceeds supporting Murshidabad weavers. Supported by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan, he sources textiles from various regions and prominently features Banarasi fabric in his work. He has revived pure khadi cotton Benarasi saris and showcased them at Sotheby's London in the 'Inspired by India' exhibition. Temple Jewellery Is Trending: The Perfect Gift for Mother’s Day and the Wedding Season.

Sabyasachi’s design philosophy embraces the "personalised imperfection of the human hand," drawing inspiration from Kolkata's culture and the notion that clothing reflects intellect. His use of unique fabrics, texturing, and vibrant colours evokes ancient aesthetics. Known for crafted bridal wear, he blends traditional techniques like Bandhani and block printing with modern silhouettes, making him a leading figure in high-end Indian bridal fashion proudly reviving old classics.

Anamika Khanna

Anamika Khanna has significantly redefined traditional Indian fashion by skillfully blending time-honoured techniques with contemporary flair. Her collections cleverly incorporate zardosi dhoti pants, shararas, and lehengas, creating a style that is distinctly Indian yet infused with elements of Goth, Punk, and Bohemian aesthetics. She has also introduced innovative draping styles for saris, including the tulip drape, wavy drape, and the two-pallu dhoti style.

Khanna plays a pivotal role in modernizing Indian craftsmanship through her contemporary designs, which showcase Indian textiles in a fresh light. One of her remarkable transformations includes reimagining the classic Maharashtrian nine-yard sari into stylish dhoti pants, which have now become her signature pieces. These unique creations have graced the wardrobes of Bollywood superstars like Sonam Kapoor on numerous occasions.

Her collections, which encompass Trousseau Prêt and Couture, have captured the attention of not just Bollywood’s elite but also international celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Arianna Huffington, Natalia Vodianova, Zadie Smith, and even Sophia, the first social humanoid robot. Khanna’s impact on fashion is undeniable, as she continues to set new trends and push the envelope in Indian design.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are renowned fashion designers from Delhi who have gained global recognition. They were the first to showcase their collection at Harrods and have created a sensation with their authentic designs, combining traditional materials with contemporary style. Their clientele includes notable figures from Bollywood and Hollywood, as well as international celebrities like Dame Judi Dench and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown's wife.

In addition to fashion, they have made a mark in interior design, creating stunning spaces for personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia. Their flagship stores are located in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. Known for their exquisite fabrics and intricate embroideries, their work embodies a unique blend of modernity and traditional Indian techniques such as Chikankari, Zardozi, and Tharad. The duo's focus on quality and femininity resonates with a diverse clientele, including business leaders, film stars, and royals.

Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani’s dedication to Indian craftsmanship has transformed the fashion landscape, igniting conversations about cultural fusion, timeless elegance, and the significance of artisans. His legacy, rooted in respect, sustainability, and creativity, continues to evolve, leaving a lasting mark on the global fashion scene.

His journey encapsulates innovation, growth, and a steadfast commitment to modernizing India’s rich textile heritage. As he crafts designs that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary elements, he remains a beacon of inspiration for both seasoned and aspiring designers alike.

At the heart of Tahiliani’s work is a profound appreciation for exceptional Indian craftsmanship, especially in embroidery. He highlights the connection between craftsmanship and timelessness, tracing the origins of Indian embroidery to Islamic influences. His exploration reveals the meditative process that infuses life into intricate designs. This visionary paints a vivid picture of a nation where time stands still, fostering a meticulous, thoughtful approach to design. In contrast to the fast-paced fashion industry and its ever-changing trends, his work prioritizes lasting quality over ephemeral styles.

Jayanti Reddy

Jayanti Reddy's label is a captivating celebration of traditional clothing reimagined with a modern twist. It effortlessly blends the charm of old-world aesthetics with minimalist design, creating pieces that exude understated elegance. Each garment showcases the beauty of indigenous fabrics, enriched by natural dyes that enhance their authenticity.

The hand-woven textiles are brought to life through intricate hand embroidery, reflecting a deep commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. This meticulous artistry ensures that each design is not just a piece of clothing, but a timeless fashion statement that resonates on a personal level.

Inspired by the rich heritage of Hyderabad, her clothing combines a sophisticated vintage vibe with a fresh sense of style. With a perfect balance of fluidity and structured elements, the pieces are versatile enough for any occasion. They pull inspiration from historical fashion archives, ensuring that every item is a classic intended to stand the test of time. In a world of fast fashion, Jayanti Reddy offers a breath of fresh air and a return to thoughtful artistry.

Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre embodies the essence of contemporary Indian fashion, fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern design in a powerful way. She represents sustainability and ethical practices in an industry that often overlooks these vital values.

Her connection to the vibrant culture of Jaipur, Rajasthan, where summers spent with family exposed her to a world of vivid colours and intricate patterns, profoundly influenced her design aesthetic.

At the heart of the House of Anita Dongre lies a deep reverence for craft, with each brand reflecting Indian aesthetics through modern lenses. For Anita Dongre, the meticulous placement of each element and the uniqueness of every ensemble are paramount. Her dedication to ethical design and love for animals is paving the way for transformative change in the world.

