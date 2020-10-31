Bollywood and South actress Kajal Aggarwal married the love her life Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 30, 2020. The couple looked breathtaking on the D-day and complimented each other quite well. Right from the wedding decor to the newlyweds fashion outing, all was perfect to the ‘t’. While on the wedding day itself, the couple’s first picture had made it to the web, but now we’ve got our hands on a few inside photos from the shaadi, courtesy the actress’ fitness couch Sriram Rayabaram. Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu Wedding First Pic Out! Couple Looks Royal in their Traditional Outfits.

Right from the couple taking the pheras, holding hands to smiling for the camera, Kajal and Gautam together surely looked like a match made in heaven. While the actress was seen opting for a subtle reddish pink heavily embroidered lehenga-choli along with a dupatta, Gautam on the other hand, flaunted his royal side in a white sherwani. Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Glimpse of her Bridal Avatar and it is All Things Stunning (View Pic).

Check Out Inside Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram Exclusive 💃🏻🙈🥳 @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by KajPriya💫 (@kajpriya) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

A Glimpse Of The Wedding Decor:

And Here's A Closer Look At The Pair In Varmalas:

View this post on Instagram 💑👫 😍😍😍 #KajalAggarwal #Kajal #kajalagarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by MEGAANGELKAJAL (@megaangelkajal) on Oct 30, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

After looking at the pics, looks like the theme of the wedding was white-pink. Well, Kajal announced her wedding with Gautam earlier this month and shocked her fans with the good news. Lastly, we wish the couple a happy married life ahead. Stay tuned!

