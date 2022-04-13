Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot in October 2020 in a very intimate ceremony and she announced her pregnancy in January this year. Post which, the actress has been adorably sharing pictures of her baby bump and her cutesy clicks are warming our hearts. And while we can't stop smiling at her cute pictures, Kajal's maternity fashion is another topic that has grabbed our eyeballs. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Recently the Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her maternity wear. Dressed in a classic black outfit, Kajal definitely set some maternity fashion goals. It was a one-off shoulder dress with a long cape attached to it. Kajal further paired her outfit with black heels and matching ear studs to go. She ditched all the major jewellery and preferred sticking to earrings only. She further completed her look with pink lips, highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows and subtle eye makeup. Kajal Aggarwal Decks Up as the Perfect Desi Girl In Her Manish Malhotra Ethnic Ensemble (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal Maternity Fashion

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal also shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot recently. Dressed in a cute pink gown with a thigh-high slit, Kajal looked like an angel and her fans would agree with us. The actress has currently taken a break from her shooting schedule and is busy enjoying her pregnancy. On that note, here's wishing her a beautiful journey ahead.

