South actress Kajal Aggarwal is now Mrs Kitchlu, as she got married to her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu in a dreamy wedding on October 30. The two got hitched at a hotel in Mumbai with limited people in attendance, considering the COVID-19 situation. Now, as it has been a few days post her wedding and looks like the actress has finally gotten time and so has been sharing pics on social media from her pre-wedding festivities. On November 5, 2020, Kajal dropped some gorgeous photos from her Haldi ceremony and they are fashionably fabulous. Kajal Aggarwal Hitched! From Pastel to Bright Pink, Here’s Decoding the Colour Palette of Her Wedding Look Book!

Elaborating on the pics, we see Kajal in a subtle as well as bright outfit consisting of printed chanderi salwar-suit. The couture was designed by Madhurya Creations. We love how the yellow and pink blends into each other, thus giving quite a chich impact. Having said that, Aggarwal also added how her desi attire led to a social cause as the proceeds from her dress went to educating a girl child. Now, that's what we call fashion in today's time. Kajal Aggarwal's Pre-Wedding Look from Satsang Goes Viral on the Internet, Actress Looks Mesmerising in her Red and White Outfit (View Pics).

Looks like now each day we need to wait for Kajal to upload some gorgeousness straight from her wedding. From picking Manish Malhotra for her engagement to going the Anamika Khanna way for the D-day, the actress and her husband looked royal and chic in their wedding outfits. Kajal was indeed a blend of punjabi-kashmiri bride. What say? Stay tuned!

