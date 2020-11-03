Kajal Aggarwal's pandemic wedding was a rather beautiful ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Her numerous bridal looks have been bookmarked by us for our future references and we are busy gushing about how stunning she looked on her D-day. Her gorgeous pictures did make our day and we are delighted to see them keep coming. After sharing pictures from her engagement ceremony, the actress recently uploaded clicks from her pre-wedding Satsang and boy, did they look ravishing! Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Moments From Her ‘Punjabi Meets Kashmiri Wedding’ With Gautam Kitchlu (View Pics).

Kajal picked a stunning red and white outfit for Satsang ceremony and charmed her way into our hearts. Her red embroidered Anarkali outfit when paired with a choker necklace looked scintillating and we adored the way she styled it further. With soft curls and bronzed makeup to go with, she kept her styling neutral while allowing her outfit to do all the talking. Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Reception Photos Surface Online!

Check Out Kajal Aggarwal's New Pictures

Kajal Aggarwal's look from Satsang ceremony (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal's wedding look book was filled with gorgeous outfits in the beautiful colour palette. From picking Manish Malhotra for her engagement ceremony to Anamika Khanna for her wedding night, Kajal's bridal trousseau had some very famous names. She joined the likes of Neha Kakkar whose wedding was a typical Punjabi affair and it was as royal as you can assume it to be.

