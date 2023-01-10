Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Kalki Koechlin celebrates her birthday on Janaury 10. Kalki was always a performer, right from the moment she entered the industry as an actress. But she slowly and carefully positioned herself as a fashion connoisseur who takes her job very seriously. Kalki was soon on the radar of various fashion critics who lauded her for her unique personality and a different sense of styling. She wasn't your usual dresser who believed in wearing the usual names but rather, a trendsetter who believed in giving opportunities. Kalki Koechlin Pumping breastmilk in a throwback picture is the most heart-warming thing on the internet today! (View Pic).

One look at Kalki's red carpet affair and you're convinced that 'normal' and 'ordinary' aren't the words in her dictionary. She likes opting for different silhouettes and varied designs that put her quirky persona on display. With her statement gowns, pantsuits and drapes but with a twist, she managed to put together a collection to remember. We love the way she presents herself and are a big admirers of her personal closet. Even when she was expecting her first child, Kalki chose to put her maternity fashion on display which looked vibrant and so damn cool at the same time. Hence to summarise her different looks in one article, we have curated a list of some of her best red-carpet avatars to date. So, let's have a look at them, one outfit at a time. Kalki Koechlin: Was Advised Not to Intimidate the Audience with My Acting.

In Sameer Madan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

In Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

In Shanti Banaras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Happy Birthday, Kalki Koechlin!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).