Kalki Koechlin celebrates her birthday on January 10. The Dev D actress who's known for her unconventional choices in cinema is a name popular in itself. She certainly doesn't belong to your usual category and her uniqueness or peculiarity is what helps her stand out from the rest. And the love for off-beat choices aren't restricted to her movie choices but also her personal wardrobe and sartorial offerings. On Kalki Koechlin's Birthday, We Put The Spotlight On Her Feminist Stance.

Kalki's lovely choices have always fascinated us. Be it red carpet events or promotional outings, she has managed to nail all her different looks to the hilt and with utmost ease. Though she has a petite frame, she can pull off some powerful silhouettes like pantsuits with so much perfection. An embodiment of perfection, Kalki's personal style resonates with her confident persona and there's rarely any dull moment in her wardrobe. While she was expecting her first child, she also flaunted her baby bump in style but that certainly didn't come as a surprise for us. Kalki Koechlin Shares an Adorable Picture With Her 'Favourite Munchkin' Sappho, Says She's Loving Motherhood (View Post).

To take a look at some of her other best red carpet moments, keep scrolling below.

Ethnic Fashion Done Right

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paving Way for Gender Fluid Fashion

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If it's Red, Make it Red Hot

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Smile Could Kill!

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doesn't She Look Dreamy?

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Fashion Connoisseur, Always a Fashion Connoisseur

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kalki Koechlin!

