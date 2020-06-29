Kalki Koechlin seems to be making the most of this quarantine time to spend quality time with her little daughter Sappho. The actress has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos of her little one on her Instagram and it has been amazing to watch her have a fun time with her daughter. From playing songs on Ukulele to other adorable snaps, Kalki has managed to make us adore her munchkin with every post. Recently, she took to Instagram to share yet another cute picture with her daughter and it is sure to melt your heart. Kalki Koechlin Croons a Sweet Melody for Baby Sappho and it’s the Cutest Video You’ll See on the Internet Today!

In the picture, Kalki is seen sitting along with her little one in what seems to be the dining area. Kalki looks gorgeous and we have to say the new mom is glowing. Sappho is sure to make you go 'aww' too. The picture has been snapped by Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Sharing the picture, Kalki wrote, "Favorite munchkin. #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob." The picture received a lot of love from her fans as well as industry colleagues. While Sayani Gupta left a cute comment saying, "Olllleeeeeeee." Richa Chadha wrote, "Sapho!!!" along with a heart emoji, expressing her happiness looking at the snap. Mommy Kalki Koechlin Sings the Bengali Lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to Baby Sappho and We Are All Hearts for It (Watch Video).

Check Out the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob 📷@guyhershberg A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Jun 29, 2020 at 12:51am PDT

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg were blessed with a baby girl on February 7, 2020. Kalki often shares glimpses of her 'new mom life' on her social media. Kalki had earlier revealed that Sappho was born through natural water birth. The actress had even shared a beautiful thank you post for the doctor's who helped her during her delivery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).