Karan Tacker garnered accolades for his performance as Agent Farooq Ali in Neeraj Pandey's Special OPS for Disney + Hostar Specials. Not just an actor, a fabulous one though but also model and host, Karan is always a delight! He rose to fame with the portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in Star Plus's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Karan's fashion vibe is appealing and features a love for basics, monochrome, a strong sneaker and stubble game. Channelling this to the T, Karan strikes a pose as the cover star for the magazine Global Spa Asia. He gets candid about his life lessons, passions and giving importance to physical as well as mental health.

The shoot lensed by Prabhat Shetty, the magazine calls Karan Tacker OTT's new blue-eyed boy. Here's a closer look. Karan Tacker Birthday Special: A Dandy Swag, Boyish Charm With a Whole Lot of Spunk Define His Fashion Arsenal!

Karan Tacker - Dapper And How!

A white tee, denim shirt and a tan brown coat with denim pants with stubble and an intense gaze completed his look. Special Ops Season 2: Neeraj Pandey Confirms Kay Kay Menon's Hotstar Series Will Be a Franchise.

Special Ops, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Disney+ Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials featured Kay Kay Menon leading the cast of Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher and Sana Khan.

