Karan Tacker Birthday Special: A Dandy Swag, Boyish Charm With a Whole Lot of Spunk Define His Fashion Arsenal!

As a man of fabulous virtues, this actor, model and host is always a delight! Rising to fame with his portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in Star Plus's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and quite recently as Farooq Ali in Hotstar's Special OPS, he also regaled us with his moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. The actor turns a year older, 34 to be precise, Karan has completed 11 years in the industry. All along, he has carefully crafted and retained a distinct fashion arsenal that renders him as a worthy fashion-aware heartthrob. Karan's fashion demeanour is appealing and highlighted by his love for basics, monochrome, a string sneaker and stubble game. Easy, fun and a tad experimental as the mood demands, Karan has found solace in the styling precision of Priyanka Chadha. He pulls off some quirky styles with enviable elan and effortless charm. He has on many occasions elucidated a signature style of a well-fitted tee, denim with high top sneakers, messy hair and a 3-day stubble. What elevates his vibe further is that boyish charm and a calm demeanour.

A travel buff, Karan swears by and splurges on the much loved international high street labels like Zara, H&M and Topshop. A wristwatch is yet another quintessential and infallible element of his style. While men's fashion is underrated, Karan shows us how to nail the basics and experiment within the same realm. Steal a closer look at his arsenal. Special Ops Star Karan Tacker on How COVID-19 Lockdown Has Turned Him to a Chef.

Karan jumped right into the promotions of Special OPS wearing a blue on blue vibe featuring a printed shirt and blazer from Selected, denim from Hackett London and suede brown shoes. Sunnies, spiffy hair and stubble completed his look.

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Karan took to a monochrome vibe in a constellation safari jacket from the homegrown label, Countrymade with a white shirt and black pants from Selected. He topped off the look with formal shoes, spiffy hair and stubble.

The IReal Awards 2019 saw Karan opt for a grid printed suit and a pocket square from SS Homme and shoes from Pelle Santino. Stubble and messy hair completed his look.

The Global Spa Fit and Fab Awards 2019 saw Karan Tacker pull off an SS Homme black open jacket with a quilted cummerbund. A layered necklace with a turtle-neck pullover, spiffy hair and stubble completed his look.

Diwali 2019 celebrations saw Karan ring in his dapper ethnic best in a Manish Malhotra ensemble with Shutiq loafers, spiffed up hair and a well-kempt beard game. Karan Tacker on His Web Debut - 'Nothing That Came My Way Left Me Charged Until Special Ops'.

The unveiling of the Shivan and Narresh X Koovs collaboration saw Karan give his all-black casual vibe a buzz with a denim printed jacket by the designer duo. Rad Reebok kicks, signature vanity completed his look.

Karan flaunted a casual indulgence featuring an oversized yellow graphic printed Almost Gods hoodie, Zara cargo joggers, Nike kicks, Ray-Bans and signature glam.

Giving his wicked 80s vibe of all-black athleisure a pop of colours with Puma kicks and reflective sunnies, Karan topped it off with some stubble and wind kissed hair.

Karan hosted the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2019 looking dandy in an SS Homme suit with studded loafers by Shutiq. Well-groomed beard and gelled hair completed his look.

Karan gives the stripes a worthy hype with a Karrtik D suit, white high tops, gelled back hair and a well-kempt beard.

An Armani printed bomber jacket elevated his all-black look of a tee and ripped denim. Deep dark eyes, gelled up hair and a well-cut beard sealed the deal. Karan Tacker’s Reveals That His First Pay Cheque Was of 1500 Rupees.

A fashion-conscious actor whose experimental streak keeps his worth emulating fashion arsenal a delight, we love Karan's style antics. Here's wishing the Taurean a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.