Do you love earrings as much as we do? Those statement pieces or simple solitaire studs, uff... there are so many and we often have difficulty choosing from the lot. While earlier we discussed how Deepika Padukone has the finest collection of earrings or how Kiara Advani owns some statement pieces, this time we'll focus our attention on Kareena Kapoor Khan's jewellery cabinet. Being the wife of Nawab of Pataudi, one would expect Bebo to have all antique pieces. And while she may own them but she's also a connoisseur of modern designs. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Emily Blunt, Who Nailed this Red Michael Kors Outfit Better?

One look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion appearances and you are convinced that she loves all her earrings. Her looks are seldom completed without a pair of earrings to go with and she mostly handpicks them for all the occasions. From diamond danglers to ear cuffs and pretty hoops, Bebo's earrings cabinet is filled with all the beautiful designs that one could think of. A fashionista always on the roll, Kareena's jewellery preferences are well-highlighted in all her different looks - be it on the red carpet, on the ramp or even when she's on holiday. To check out some of our favourite pieces, let's have a look at her pictures from different events. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt's White Lehenga Choli For Your Summer Weddings!

When All You Need is a Statement Piece

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Hoops For the Win

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diamond Danglers for Win

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Chic

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Love of Traditional Jewellery

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunning Design

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Funky

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of her earrings will you like to own? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).