A delight on the silver screen, Karishma Tanna has a signature spunk, sass and a sartorial sense of style to boot. All of her off-duty styles are carefully curated but easy breezy and accompanied by a fuss-free glam. Her lithe frame and a gorgeous smile are perfectly in sync with a myriad of style vibes, ranging from ethnic, neo ethnic and contemporary. She has mastered a rare knack to shine through all. A recent style of hers giving yet another shout out to a humble homegrown label How When Wear, Karishma gave the wardrobe staples of stripes a worthy tap. The co-ords featuring a bralette and relaxed fit pants were layered over with a denim shirt with usual accompaniments of subtle glam and textured wavy hair. Her sun kissed relaxed vibe was an instant charmer.

Karishma enjoys a whopping following of 5.5 million on Instagram.

Karishma Tanna - Striped Sass

A linen striped front tie-up bralette worth Rs.1600 paired up with matching paper bag trousers worth Rs.2400 from the label How When Wear. She layered the separates with a long line soft denim shirt. Open-toed flats, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!

Karisma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

