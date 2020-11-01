Karwa Chauth is around the corner and preparation for which must be going on in full swing at your place. The festival wherein a wife observes a day-long fast for the well being and long life of her husband is celebrated prominently in the northern region of India. Bollywood too is obsessed with its celebration and we should credit filmmakers for showing it with such grandeur on the big screen. The traditional festival demands you to pick your best ethnic ensemble and for ones who are still struggling to find the right outfit, we have some suggestions for you. Karwa Chauth 2020 Mehendi Design Images: From Quick Arabic Style to Gorgeous Full-Hand, Easy Mehandi Patterns to Complete your Solah Shringar.

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is dedicated to wearing red outfits. Ladies are decked up in different red colour ensembles and everyone has a different tint and tone to offer. To keep up with the same festive spirit and not lose the touch of tradition, we have personally handpicked different red colour outfits by our Bollywood beauties that you can try on. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple salwar suit to Sara Ali Khan's pant saree, have a look at our suggestions and we hope those were helpful enough. Karwa Chauth 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know More About The Fast Women Keep For Their Husbands' Long Life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Gharara Set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Simple Red Salwar Suit with Brocade Dupatta

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Heavily Embellished Anarkali

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Traditional Red and Gold Suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Red Lehenga Choli

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Pant Saree

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's All-over Print Bandhgala Suit

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red outfit on Karwa Chauth is a must! While we personally like to stick to red, there are ladies who prefer going out of this comfort zone and try on a colour that's striking. From green to gold, the variety is always aplenty and choices are equally delightful. You just need to choose the one you want to slay in. On the parting note, Happy Karwa Chauth wishes in advance.

