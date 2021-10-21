Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and ladies, especially in Northern India are busy with all the preparations for it. The festival is celebrated by married women who pray for the long lives of their husbands. Blame your Bollywood for making this festival so popular amongst every Indian. While people in the rest of India don't celebrate it so enthusiastically, north Indians are known for planning grand celebrations. And such grand celebrations require equally grand outfits, right? Karwa Chauth 2021 Outfit Inspo: Sargun Mehta’s Pink and Golden Saree Is Beautiful Choice if You’re Not a Big Fan of Reds!

For those who wish to ditch red this season, can take some styling cues and tips from our Bollywood beauties. Sarees in different vibrant colours also make for some right outfit choices for this festival. A classic saree in a peacock green like Kareena Kapoor Khan's or a simple yellow saree picked by Shilpa Shetty will look stunning on this auspicious day and you won't repent your decision. Of course, red is a classic colour and apt for this occasion and a traditional six yards in the same will always look perfect. So, what are you waiting for? Start scrolling if you still need some outfit inspiration for your celebration. Karwa Chauth 2021 Fashion: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi Saree for Sooryavanshi Promotions Is a Dream Festive Outfit! (View Pics).

Malaika Arora's Classic Kanjeevaram Saree

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Yellow Bandhej Saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Mint Green Blingy Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Solid Coloured Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Red and White Chikankari Saree

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Simple Red Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Simple Red Georgette Saree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam Kapoor and daughter of Anil Kapoor recently made headlines when she cited that she doesn't believe in celebrating Karwa Chauth. Well, but those who do believe, the day is nearing and you need to put your best fashion foot forward. So gear up and get ready to slay.

