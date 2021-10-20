Everyone wants to look their best in the festive season—especially Karwa Chauth. While red remains everyone's favourite, there are other beautiful colours one can give a try on the auspicious occasion. May be pink. Check out this lovely pink saree with a golden border worn by Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta. The 33-year-old actress had recently shared a couple of posts flaunting her love for six yards, and she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Check Out Sargun Mehta's Festive Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)