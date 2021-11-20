Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif is busy posing in ethnic wear these days and her appearances have our hearts. She's actively promoting her new release while also giving us a peek inside her traditional wardrobe. Styled by Ami Patel, Kaif recently stepped out looking like the diva that she is and needless to say, we were left awestruck. It was a simple, pretty saree that looked stunning on Ms Kaif and she nailed it as gracefully as we expected her to do it. Katrina Kaif Birthday: She's a Fashion Goddess Whom We Don't Mind Worshipping (View Pics).

Kaif's light pink coloured sheer saree belonged to the house of Rahul Mishra. With intricate thread embroidery all over her sheer 'pallu', she looked like a sight for sore eyes. Knowing her love for centre partition, the actress kept her hairdo simple with straight hair and no fuss whatsoever. Katrina further paired her outfit with statement jewellery and golden bangles to go with. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, kohled eyes and well-defined brows completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Katrina Kaif in Rahul Mishra

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina's recent love for ethnic attires also gives us an idea of what she'd look like on her big day. There are rumours that the actress is planning her wedding with beau Vicky Kaushal in the month of December and preparations for which are already in full swing. While the couple is yet to confirm her big news, we know she'd make for the prettiest bride whenever she decides to say 'I do'.

