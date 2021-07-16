Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16. Right from her debut with Boom to her last release, Bharat, Katrina has certainly come a long way in the industry. The blue-eyed girl, who Bollywood is obsessed with, Kaif and her journey have been one hell of a ride. While she has tremendously worked on her acting skills, going from good to better to best, she has also mastered the art of styling. From her promotional outings to red carpet appearances, Kaif has always been amongst the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Katrina's terrific appearances over the year have cemented her place further in the industry. From cutesy midi dresses to ethnic drapes, she has nailed all the different silhouettes and we are always smitten after seeing her one too many outings. Blessed with a tall and lean frame and that charming smile, of course, Katrina Kaif has managed to pull off some of the brightest and boldest looks of all time. She's our favourite and don't blame us if we are slightly biased towards her. Katrina Kaif is 'Just Chilling' and Her Happy Pictures are Giving Us All the Good Vibes.

As Katrina Kaif gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take this opportunity to marvel at some of her best fashion outings from the past. Have a look...

In Reem Acra

In Sabyasachi

In Anamika Khanna

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Cinqa Sept

Katrina Kaif has some impressive releases under her belt. She'll star in a horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and later will also reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. Besides this, she still has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar waiting for release and Sriram Raghavan's next, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathy. If this line-up doesn't impress you, then we don't know what will.

