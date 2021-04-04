Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian raised the temperature by posting a picture dressed in a stunning bikini. Kim posted the picture on Instagram, where she and her friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami are seen flaunting their svelte figure dressed in tiny bikinis. In the image, the two are lying on the beach. Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature By Sharing Her Bikini Pics on Instagram, Captions It 'Always Find Your Light'.

"Life's a beach!" Kim wrote alongside the image. The reality TV star has been going through a much-publicised divorce proceeding with husband, rapper Kanye West, over the past weeks. Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pic Brings Back Old Memories, As She Says ‘Take Me Back’.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram

She has also been in the news lately for her new business venture along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner.

