Kim Kardashian's latest bikini post is, no surprises, a sizzler, but it is the caption that has caught the attention of many fans. "Take me back," Kim writes, with a set of two throwback pictures she has posted on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The images were clicked at the pool, and Kim is seen wearing a beige two-piece that accentuates her curves. She completes her look with designer shades and a printed bandana covering her head. Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Feels Her Cameo in Cardi B’s Controversial WAP Song Was a Career-Highlight.

The images being from the past, the caption obviously reveals a mood of nostalgia and harks back to happy times. The reality TV star has been going through a much-publicised divorce proceeding with husband, rapper Kanye West, over the past weeks. Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature By Sharing Her Bikini Pics on Instagram, Captions It 'Always Find Your Light'.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

She has also been in the news lately for her new business venture along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner. In February, the family trademarked the brand name Kardashian Kards and are gearing up to launch a line of greeting cards, photo albums, posters, postcards, notebooks, scrapbooks, writing material, erasers, bookmarks, stickers, calendars and gift wrap among other stationery items.

