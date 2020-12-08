American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday (local time) treated fans to a temperature soaring picture in a green bikini. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hopped on to Instagram and wowed fans with a new set of bikini photos. For the pics, the reality star donned a dark-green bikini while she soaked up some sun and struck some sensual poses while relaxing in a hot tub. "Always find your light!" the post was captioned, followed by a sparkling emoji. Kim Kardashian Pens Heartwarming Note for Son Saint on His 5th Birthday (View Post)

Fans were left floored by the photos and shared praise for Kardashian in the comments. "Mam, you are looking gorgeous," wrote a follower. "GORGEOUS!" said another. A third added: "You're glowing!!!" The star is no stranger to showing off her bikini bod on Instagram, such as shortly after turning 40, when she showed off her killer figure on social media. Kardashian shared pictures last month posing in a nude colour thong bikini, a Louis Vuitton bandana, and large sunglasses while she frolicked in the ocean. Kim Kardashian Shares 30th Birthday Card from Kanye West That Inspired the Singer’s Music Album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ (View Post)

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

"This is 40!" the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photos. Her sister Kendall Jenner commented, "Sure is!" As per Fox News, the 40-year-old star's birthday celebrations, however, were marred by public backlash after she shared photos featuring a large group of people gathered together without social distancing. Kardashian insisted that her guests had quarantined and were tested for coronavirus before their arrival on a private island to celebrate.however.