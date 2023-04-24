It's been a while since Kim Kardashian made any headlines, right? After the whole Kanye West saga, her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala and her relationship with Pete Davidson, it seems that Kim is taking a much-needed break and staying away from all the media attention. The reality TV star is currently in Tokyo with her daughter and we are certainly taking down some notes of her fabulous holiday styling. And while we are at it, it's imperative that we also discuss Kim's obsession with her thigh-high boots! Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Famous Diamond Cross Necklace, the Attalah Cross, for a Whopping $197,000.

Those who follow Kim's styling very closely would know that the entrepreneur has a certain penchant for long boots. This also explains why she's often seen wearing them on different occasions. Though she certainly prefers them for her street style, there have been times when she has picked a pair of stunning boots for a slightly informal occasion like a dinner date. While Kim loves the idea of slaying in her stunning collection of boots, we have our set of favourites that we'd like to share with y'all. So, let's dive into Kim's boots collection, shall we? Kim Kardashian Birthday: 7 Most Iconic Looks of the Kardashian Beauty!

Something in Metallic

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Denim Boots

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Knew Boots Could Even Be Transparent?

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She Loves Her Denim Boots

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Military Print

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's a Nice Pair of Boots

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Hot Hot!

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that we have seen these multiple looks of Kim Kardashian, it's only wise to say that no one nails thigh-high boots better than Ms Kardashian!

