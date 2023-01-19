The Attalah Cross, the iconic jewel which was worn by Princess Diana, is an amethyst and diamond pendant. As per latest reports, it has been purchased by Kim Kardashian during an auction at Sotheby’s London for a whopping $197,453. This famous jewel was bought by a rep for Kim. Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damages Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress During Met Gala Outing (View Pics).

Kim Kardashian Buys The Attalah Cross

Kim Kardashian has bought Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace for $197k. pic.twitter.com/SEXqZYjVn5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2023

