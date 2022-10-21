Internet sensation Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday on October 21. Being one of the most famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim has always attracted publicity with whatever she did. From her stint in a reality TV show to her wedding to Kanye West, her pregnancy and of course her bizarre appearances, she has made headlines with anything and everything she does. Of course, we won't be discussing all of them but mainly restricting ourselves to her fashion avatars. The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West Comparing Her to Marge Simpson.

It was only recently that Kim stepped out wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic 60-year-old dress for her Met Gala appearance. While the beauty mogul looked divine, it wasn't the first time when her outfit demanded our attention. From her all-black Balenciaga look to the time when she was dressed as a chandelier, Kardashian beauty has always served some stunning and dramatic looks for our eyes and she has no plans to stop anytime soon. A yummy mummy to four gorgeous kids, she continues to grab eyeballs with her off-beat choices, some of which we will recall today. Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona Spent Whopping $600K To Look Like Kim Kardashian; Now Repaying $120K for Detransition (See Pic).

Kim K's birthday is a great opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her iconic looks of all time. So here we go.

The All-Black Balenciaga Look

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vintage Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vintage Versace

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Setting Some Maternity Fashion Goals

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having Her Own Marilyn Monroe Moment

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 'Latex' Dress

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Chandelier Dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian!

