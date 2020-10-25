The first-ever digital Lakme Fashion Week ended on the night of October 25th and it was honestly a very underwhelming affair. With no major designers to participate and collections that weren't jaw-dropping, LFW Autumn/Winter 2020 received a very lukewarm response and we hope it returns with a bang next year. The event that was opened by Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra was closed by Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur with Saaksha & Kinni and Rimzim Dadu. The finale collection was a revelation and yes, we mean in a good way. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Athiya Shetty Turns Muse for Aisha Rao and her Stunning Red Lehenga Should be Bookmarked by all Millennial Brides-to-Be (View Pics).

Rimzim's collection was more about sculpted metallic silhouettes and signature cords, along with geometric and floral patterns. The silhouettes were contemporary but the treatment was very unconventional. The collection looked mesmerizing against a black backdrop and the visuals were quite fulfiling.

Mrunal Thakur for Saaksha & Kinni and Rimzim Dadu

Mrunal Thakur for LFW 2020 finale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next in line was a designer duo, Saaksha & Kinni whose collection was loaded with embroidery, mirror and thread work. Mrunal was the muse for both their collections and needless to say, she made the shift look effortless. From monochrome fashion to colour blocking trend, the collections looked radiant and Mrunal was the perfect thread who bound them together. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana Exude all the Radiant Vibes as they Walk for Sukriti & Aakriti (View Pics).

While the closing act was probably the best part of this entire event, we hope to see more designers get back in action for LFW Spring/Summer 2021. Until then, here's a round of applause for brilliant designers Saaksha & Kinni and Rimzim Dadu.

