Actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh, who impressed audiences with Major in both Telugu and Hindi, is once again sticking to his bilingual filmmaking approach. His upcoming film Dacoit: A Love Story, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is being shot simultaneously in the two languages instead of being dubbed.

Adivi Sesh Says Language Is Emotion

Speaking about this creative choice, Adivi says, “For me, language is not just a medium; it’s emotion. When a story is dubbed or translated, something inevitably gets lost. The rhythm, the essence, the emotional undercurrent do not always carry over seamlessly.” He believes that for a film to truly touch audiences across regions, it needs to be performed in the language, not merely translated. “That is why Dacoit is being made originally in both Telugu and Hindi, not dubbed but lived and performed separately,” he adds.

Adivi Sesh on ’Dacoit’s Universal Emotions

Talking about the soul of the film, Adivi explains, "The emotions in Dacoit are universal, and staying true to the original dialogue makes them more personal. That is how a love story should connect with honesty and authenticity." While the process requires more effort, he says the result is worth it. "If I feel the need to tell a story to both Telugu and national audiences, I choose to do it in a way that respects the ethos of both cultures. For Dacoit, the Hindi version is its own film with its own beauty and fragility. That is why I shoot every scene twice."

Adivi Sesh on Keeping Humour Authentic

He also points out that humour is the trickiest to adapt. “Humour is rooted in locality. I avoid shooting comic scenes for both languages on the same day,” he reveals. On maintaining character integrity, he concludes, “I will not have a Telugu man speak with a Bhojpuri accent or vice versa. The key is to stay authentic.”

