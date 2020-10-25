The annual Lakme Fashion Week is currently going on in full swing albeit virtually. The event that takes place twice every year has the autumn/winter collection on display in the second half. Besides Kartik Aaryan who opened the new season with Manish Malhotra's Ruhaaniyat collection, we had other B-town actors like Diana Penty, Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana who graced the ramp with their stellar presence. Athiya Shetty was the new name to join the list of celebs and she turned a muse for designer Aisha Rao. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Diana Penty Turns Showstopper for Disha Patil and We Can't Decide if the Collection is More Gorgeous or the Muse (View Pics).

Athiya's red lehenga choli was filled with intricate detailing like Australia's rich flora such as Banksias, gumnuts, oriental poppies, tamarillos, persimmons and Madonna lilies. The colour palette used was rich in taste and its overall effect was pleasing on your eyes. The attires were perfect for the upcoming wedding season and we suggest all millennial brides-to-be bookmark this stunning creation. It was a healthy blend of everything that's conventional and yet atypical. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana Exude all the Radiant Vibes as they Walk for Sukriti & Aakriti (View Pics).

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2020

Athiya's tall and lean frame make her a perfect muse for any designer. Previously we have seen her deck up in bridal wear for Khush Magazine's new photoshoot and her pictures were jaw-dropping if nothing else. With Lakme Fashion Week ending tonight, we hope the new season in 2021 is able to generate a little more buzz for this current event was very low on excitement.

