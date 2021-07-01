Léa Seydoux, the French actress who's also witnessing popularity in Hollywood celebrates her birthday on July 1. The Bond girl who romanced Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie is quite a charming lady and loves to have some fabulous red carpet moments. Being French, fashion comes naturally to her and she loves making appearances that are swoon-worthy. While we loved her in Spectre and can't wait to see more of her in the upcoming Bond movie, today is not about celebrating the actress in her. It's about admiring the fashionista that she is. Billie Eilish Drops Video of James Bond Theme 'No Time to Die' (Watch Video).

Léa Seydoux's red carpet moments are admirable if nothing else. She's a true Louis Vuitton loyalist and her numerous outings wearing the brand in the past are proof of that. She loves turning into a muse for the brand and their association looks radiant. We believe, every time Seydoux decides to mark her red carpet appearance, she has Louis Vuitton on the top of her list. The name probably resonates with her the most. And for someone who knows her obsession with the same, we decided to highlight some of their best collaborations. Crimes of the Future: Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux To Star in David Cronenberg’s Sci-Fi Film.

On Léa Seydoux's birthday, we go back in time and revisit some of her best Louis Vuitton moments.

In a Sultry Red Louis Vuitton Gown

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smart Blue Pants Paired With a Floral Top by Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Powder Blue Louis Vuitton Gown

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Simple Blue Midi Dress by Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In an All-Black Outfit by Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In an LBD By Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Perfect Evening Gown by Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional life, Léa Seydoux will be next seen in the James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The movie will also mark her last association as the Bond Girl since Craig is exiting the franchise. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but got delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully, it will release in theatres this year.

But until then, here's wishing Léa Seydoux a very happy birthday and an eventful year ahead.

