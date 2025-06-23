New Delhi, June 23: Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has been launched in India at INR 9.50 crore (ex-showroom). The new Spectre Black Badge from Rolls-Royce is a fully electric model launched at a premium of INR 1.50 crore over the standard Rolls-Royce Spectre model. Design-wise, the car has received darker treatment across its bumper, door handles, emblem, grille, and window surrounds, Spirit of Ecstacy.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful car offered by the company as it has dual motors and delivers more power and torque compared to the standard variant. The electric coupe comes with a 23-inch forged aluminium wheel with Rolls-Royce's logo, which also gets the black treatment. The Spectre Black Badge bookings have opened at Rolls-Royce showrooms located at Delhi and Chennai.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Specifications and Features

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge features a 102kWh battery capable of offering a maximum range between 493 and 530 kilometres per charge. The Spectre Black Badge delivers a maximum 650 bhp power and a peak torque of 1,075 Nm. With this power, it takes just 4.1 seconds for the car to achieve 0 to 100 kmph, making it the most powerful Rolls-Royce car offered to date. The standard Spectre delivers 585 hp maximum power and 900 Nm peak torque. And it achieves 0 to 100 kmph within 4.5 seconds.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has been fine-tuned for a more immersive driving experience. The company's engineers have enhanced the steering weight to offer sharper feedback and greater control. The car offers better roll stabilisation, which reduces the body roll with the help of corners. The new Spectre Black Badge brings upgraded dampers that minimise the squad at the time of hard acceleration and curb the nose-dive under braking. Due to these noteworthy refinements by Rolls-Royce engineers, the newly launched electric coupe is able to deliver balanced performance and comfort to the drivers.

Inside, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge flaunts the signature infinity logo on the passenger-side dashboard, part of Illuminated Fascia. This stunning display recreates a night sky with 5,500 individually lit stars in varying sizes and brightness, set against a sleek Piano Black background. The digital instrument cluster offers five customisable colour themes, while the new ‘Spirit’ operating system debuts in the Spectre Black Badge, blending advanced tech with signature luxury.

