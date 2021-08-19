Madhurima Tuli, the former Bigg Boss contestant and also a TV actress celebrates her birthday on August 19. The actress made headlines inside the BB house with her constant tussle with former Vishal Aditya Singh who was also a contestant that season. However, a lot has happened since then and the duo is no longer in touch. While Singh did wish Tuli on her (wrong) birthday last year, we wonder if he'll remember wishing her on the correct date this time around. Post her stint in the reality TV show, Tuli is busy cementing her place in the fashionista squad and her Instagram account is proof of it. With tons of pictures uploaded, her fans are getting ample opportunity to drool over them. Madhurima Tuli Bashes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makers For Recreating Frying Pan Scene With Ex Vishal Aditya Singh, Netizens Support Her.

Madhurima Tuli's girly choices have often impressed us. With her vibrant wardrobe that's filled with floral prints and bright colours, Tuli has managed to give us some styling lessons that are easy to ape and imitate. From her glamorous photoshoots to holiday pictures, her outfit choices have always had our hearts and there's never a time when she has disappointed us with it. Madhurima's fashion choices can be flirty at times but never whimsical. She likes playing it safe but can get bold if she has to. Today, on Madhurima Tuli's birthday, here's admiring her fashion skills, one picture at a time. Madhurima Tuli On Her Break Up With Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘As The Respect Was Missing There Seemed No Point In Being Together’!

Vision in White

Never Say No to Tie and Dye!

Printed Dresses are Always a Yay!

Little Black Dress

Chic and Festive

When in Doubt, Wear White

Cool Green!

Madhurima even marked her debut in Bollywood with an Akshay Kumar movie. She was a part of his espionage thriller, Baby but is yet to sign her next outing. Hopefully, the big announcement will come in very soon.

