Actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh made for quiet the pair when they starred in Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha. In fact, the pair oozed passion when they were dating and even after they broke up and entered the Bigg Boss 13 house separately. However, in their case, their hatred won over love and Vishal and Madhurima, on multiple occasions, were seen squabbling with on another. Things also got to a head when Madhurima spanked Vishal with a pan. Madhurima Tuli Birthday Special: Desi to Daring, the Diva’s Style Game Has Always Been Perfect! (View Pics).

After this incident, the pair swore to never see each other ever again. Howver, looks like they have now let bygones be bygones and work together Yes you read that correctly. Vishal and Madhurima will soon be seen in a romantic single. ‘Khwabeeda’, that has been directed by Madhurima’s brother, Shrikant! Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh Enjoy a Meal of Pasta Together, Send Sidharth Shukla a 'Hum Chor Nahi Hai' Message (Watch Video).

Revealed Madhurima to Bombay Times, "Shayad kuchh toh pichhle janam ka naata hai that we have come together (laughs!). Shrikant has been wanting us to feature in this song for the past one-and-a-half years. Though he had given up the idea after our fights, he approached Vishal after the lockdown and things fell into place. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity either, as the song and its concept are amazing."

She continued, "As far as Vishal and I are concerned, I have moved on and don’t want to talk about the past.”

When asked about working with Madhurima again, Vishal echoed, "I will never decline good work, be it with Madhu or anyone else. I only focus on my character. The biggest reason for me to be a part of this song is that I love it. Also, I told Shrikant that I would like to be creatively involved with the project and he agreed."

He continued, "Madhurima and I are fine till the time we play our respective characters, trouble starts when we become ourselves. We were clear about what we wanted to do for this project, and finished it within two days without any fights.”

"Of course, there were apprehensions, but no discomfort. Shrikant may have spoken against me during my fights with Madhu, but he respects me as an artiste. I follow a simple principle in life; even if someone has spoken against me, I will forget the past if he/she approaches me for work. I find comfort in my work and I put blinkers on when I am working. I am fine as long as people don’t drag their personal equation into work,” he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).