TV actress Madhurima Tuli has slammed the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for playing with her emotions by recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ on the stunt-based show with ex-flame Vishal Aditya Singh. She shared a video and expressed that she feels targeted. Tuli's latest video has found support and many fans are lauding her. FYI, Madhurima had beaten Vishal in the Bigg Boss 13 house with a frying pan during one of their fights in the house.

Madhurima Tuli Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli)

Check Out The Tweets:

Honestly I was unaware about Madhurima's IG post till now. But what a brave girl 👏 taking stand for herself and bajaoying someone 😬😹 Well done Madhurima 👏👏🤟 — J A G D E V ♥️ (@its_me_jagdev) July 19, 2021

Yus

madhurima was precisely clear and just put rangu in its place to either repeat everything or nothing at all. just how when sidharth comes to bb, they don't throw chai at him to recreate bb13 things, they shouldn't recreate the pan thing either.she was taking an example guys,chill — shreyaa ⚠️ (@TeraSyapa) July 19, 2021

Well Said

Madhu also the same treatment. — Swaty Stays at home and wears mask✨ (@ItsSwaty) July 19, 2021

Indeed!

Madhurima spoke what was really needed. Though she spoke only for herself, it's imp that the channel stops doing this for the sake of Vishal (most importantly) and her. It's absolutely disgusting to capitalise on such an incident that cud be a trigger to them and their families. — 🐧 (@elysian_dawn) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)