TV actress Madhurima Tuli has slammed the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for playing with her emotions by recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ on the stunt-based show with ex-flame Vishal Aditya Singh. She shared a video and expressed that she feels targeted. Tuli's latest video has found support and many fans are lauding her. FYI, Madhurima had beaten Vishal in the Bigg Boss 13 house with a frying pan during one of their fights in the house.

