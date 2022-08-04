Malavika Mohanan is popularly known for her works in Malayalam and Tamil films. The actress who celebrates her birthday today, has not just impressed the audience with her fine acting skills, but she even struck the right cord in terms of fashion as well. Malavika’s fitness and style quotient has amazed her fans. The fashion police has lauded her impeccable taste in style. 5 Ethnic Attires You Need To Steal From Malavika Mohanan’s Wardrobe!

From rocking in pant suit to slaying in saree, Malavika Mohanan has wowed everyone with her sartorial choices. Her makeup and hairdo and also her choice of accessories have grabbed every fashionista’s attention. On the occasion of the beauty’s 29th birthday, let’s check out her pictures, the times when she served uber-glam looks. Malavika Mohanan Goes Bold In A Pink Monokini!

Vision In White

Keeping It Vintage

Black Magic

Pretty In Pink

Slayed In Saree

Ain’t the Pattam Pole fame actress a true style inspiration? She clearly aces in the department of fashion and we can’t wait her to serve more such glamorous looks. Here’s wishing Malavika Mohanan a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead.

