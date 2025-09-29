The trailer of Prabhas’s highly anticipated horror-comedy, The Raja Saab has officially dropped, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s intriguing blend of action, horror and comedy. The trailer promises a fun-filled cinematic experience, though some of the visual effects could have been stronger. ‘The Raja Saab’ Teaser: Prabhas Unleashes Thrill and Chaos in Maruthi’s Romantic Horror Ride With Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal (Watch Video)

Prabhas Leads Star-Studded Cast in ‘The Raja Saab’

Directed and written by Maruthi, and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead as a young heir balancing his royal lineage and rebellious spirit. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal (making her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zareena Wahab and veteran actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. ‘The Raja Saab-Part 2’: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad Confirms There Will Be a Second Part to Prabhas-Maruthi’s Romantic Horror Comedy ‘The Raja Saab’.

Watch ‘The Raja Saab’ Trailer:

'The Raja Saab' Release Date

The movie was initially slated for release in April 2025, then moved to December and is now scheduled for a grand pan-India release on January 9, 2026 across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. With music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Venkateswara Rao, the film is expected to be a major box-office event, especially during the Sankranti festival season.

