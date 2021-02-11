Femina Miss India 2020 was a starry affair with the like of Neha Dhupia, Chaitrangda Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Vaani Kapoor and Pulkir Samrat gracing the grand finale. 31 beauties battled it out on the fashion front to win the crown. Only 15 were able to continue their journey to win the honour and today after the grand finale Manasa Varanasi from Telangana was crowned as the winner of the prestigious beauty pageant. Manasa Varanasi From Telangana Crowned Femina Miss India 2020 Winner, Will Represent Country at Miss World Beauty Pageant.

Manya Singh was announced the Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up while Manika Sheokand was given the title of Femina Miss Grand India 2020. Manasa Varanasi will now represent India at Miss World Beauty Pageant. The Miss India 2020 winner had described herself as, "I've always considered curiosity as my best friend. As a shy child, it helped me face my fears. As an anxious teenager, it helped me step out of my comfort zone. And as an over-thinking adult, it helps me protect my mental health every day."

Here are more details of Manasa Varanasi:

Age: 23 years old.

Interests: Books, Music, Dance Yoga, Nature

Education: Manas who is from Hyderabad, completed her school from Global Indian and went to college at Vasavi College of Engineering.

Occupation: Manasa works as a FIX Certification Engineer. She works as an analyst at a financial firm.

Achievements: Has also been the winner up for Miss Telangana

Check out Manasa Varanasi's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

So Pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manasa varanasi (@manasa5varanasi)

Favourite quote: Manasa revealed that her favourite quotes is, "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" Femina Miss India 2020 State Winners List: Top 31 Contestants From Across the Country Announced, Beauty Queens Are Ready to Slay the Ramp to Win the Prestigious Title.

Talking to TOI, Manasa revealed why she volunteered to be a teacher for a group of energetic children. She said, “Connecting with these children made me appreciate that behind every smile, behind every action, lies a story, and these stories - sometimes happy, but often sad - mold us. It is easy to pay attention to the way people physically look and act, but our fears and traumas are a very personal experience. I really wanted to reach out and make as many children feel safe, feel understood because the health of the mind is just as important as that of the body.”

This year, actress and Femina Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia was the mentor of the contest. Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Chitrangda Singh, Pulkit Samrat also graced the grand event. Chitrangda stunned in a yellow dress while Pulkit and Aparshakti looked dapper in a tuxedo. Vaani even gave a stunning performance on a few groovy songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 01:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).