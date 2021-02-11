With 2020 finally coming to an end, we saw many award nights and galas happening around us. The prestigious Femina Miss India 2020 was also in the pipeline where people were eagerly waiting to see beauty queens from around the country battle at the national stage to win the prestigious crown. While we are going through a pandemic, the organisers of Femina Miss India 2020 decided to hold the contest virtually. Back in December 2020, they even announced the names of the top 31 contestants as well. Femina Miss India 2020 State Winners List: Top 31 Contestants From Across the Country Announced, Beauty Queens Are Ready to Slay the Ramp to Win the Prestigious Title.

After several rounds of ramp walks and photoshoots, 15 beauties finally made it to the final round. From Chhattisgarh - Angela Kumar; from Gujarat - Khushi Misra; from Haryana - Manika Sheokand, from Jharkhand - Rupali Bhushan, from Karnataka - Rati Hulji, from Kerala - Leena Lal, from Maharashtra - Angelika Sawhney, from Nagaland - Zuchobeni Tungoe, from New Delhi - Supriya Dahiya, from Punjab - Karuna Singh, from Rajasthan - Aruna Beniwal, from Telangana - Manasa Varanasi, from Uttarakhand - Aishwarya Goel, from Uttar Pradesh - Manya Singh and from West Bengal - Mouli Haldar made it to the finale.

The grand finale took place today and the winner of the prestigious beauty pageant was announced today. Amongst the top 5 were VLCC Femina Miss India Gujarat 2020, Manya Singh, VLCC Femina Miss India Uttar Pradesh 2020, Manasa Varanasi, VLCC Femina Miss India Telangana 2020, Rati Hulji, VLCC Femina Miss India Karnataka 2020 and Manika Sheokand, VLCC Femina Miss India Haryana 2020. Miss India 2020 To Go Digital, Neha Dhupia To Mentor Contestants.

Manasa Varanasi From Telangana was declared Miss India 2020. Manya Singh, was announced the Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up and Manika Sheokand was given the title of Femina Miss Grand India 2020. Miss India Grand International 2019 winner Shivani Jadhav and Miss India United Continents 2019 winner Shreya Shankar crowned their successors with dazzling crowns and saches.

This year, actress and Femina Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia was the mentor of the contest. Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Chitrangda Singh, Pulkit Samrat also graced the grand event. Chitrangda stunned in a yellow dress while Pulkit and Aparshakti looked dapper in a tuxedo. Vaani even gave a stunning performance on a few groovy songs.

