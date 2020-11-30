It is that time of the year, when the beauty queens from around the country battle at the national stage to win the prestigious crown of Femina Miss India. Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the crown will have to wait! The organisers of Femina Miss India 2020 are holding the contest virtually, like many other events and guess what, the names of the top 31 contestants have been announced! The top 31 state winners of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 are ready to slay the ramp for the glorious event and win for the beautiful crown. Are you excited to meet the beauties? We are too! In this article, we bring you the full list of Femina Miss India 2020 top 31 winners from states and union territories across the country. Indian-Origin Bhasha Mukherjee, Miss England World 2019 Returns to Work As Doctor During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The registration for Femina Miss India 2020 has started on October 5 and the last date to register online was November 2. The Femina Miss India 2020 will be the 57th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, and the contestant is scheduled to be progressed in four phases with the grand finale to be held in 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in the history of Femina Miss India, the entire process is held digitally. The winners from the states and union territories across the country have also been announced. Below, in this article, check out the Femina Miss India 2020 state winners. You can also check the 31 contestants’ names and more details by clicking HERE.

Meet Winners From North East Zones

Introducing the #MissIndiaStateWinners from the North-East Zone at VLCC @feminamissindia 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo! We commend you on making it so far in the pageant and rising above the competition with your talent! ✨@VLCCIndiaExclusive Broadcast Partner: @colorstv HD pic.twitter.com/EnHqFUQEl3 — Disha Jain (@DishaaaaJain) November 30, 2020

Winners From the East Zone

Ladies and gentleman the beauties are here in #MissIndiaStateWinners pic.twitter.com/8Vrizwl1cm — ❣️Aashi Rajput❣️ (@aashiii3___) November 30, 2020

Winners From the South Zone

Join us in giving a grand welcome to the brilliant, young #MissIndiaStateWinners from the South Zone at VLCC @feminamissindia 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo. Kudos to you on your incredible calibre and good luck! 💫@VLCCIndia Exclusive Broadcast Partner: @colorstv HD pic.twitter.com/6Q4ohbMJ5a — Miss India (@feminamissindia) November 30, 2020

West Zone & Union Territory Winners

Join the cheer at #MissIndiaStateWinners from the 2020 North-East Region co-operated by VLCC @feminamissindia 2020 Sahfora and Roposo. Hats off to all of you for your wonderful entries. we wish you all the best! 💫 @VLCCindia @FeminaMissIndia pic.twitter.com/h93uqMVDcN — shubhi (@_Shubhi12) November 30, 2020

The date of Femina Miss India 2020 is yet to be decided. At the end of the virtual event, Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao, Miss India Grand International 2019 Shivani Jadhav and Miss India United Continents 2019 Shreya Shankar will crown their successors. This year, actress and Femina Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia is the mentor of the contest. We are so thrilled for the event, and it will be fun to watch the beauty queens participating virtually!

