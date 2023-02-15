American rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her birthday on February 15. The famous celebrity who also marked her appearances on Marvel's TV show, She-Hulk has always been our favourite when it comes to being a fashionista. There's no one who does fashion as well as Megan and she probably deserves a special round of applause for the same. If dramatic fashion ever needs a face, you know who would be the apt choice. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet, Rapper Reacts to Comment.

Megan Thee Stallion's red carpet moments are as unique as her rapper name. They are even wild at times but never boring. We love the moment she steps on the red carpet and conquers it like no one else. From elaborate gowns to statement couture pieces, she nails all the silhouettes effectively and adds a dash of her own charm to them. If you ever find us cheering for a celebrity on the red carpet, know that it's for Megan and her alone. While her fans laud her singing skills and the amazing talent that she possesses, we are a fan of her sartorial sense for it's chic and wild at the same time. To elaborate more on her best appearances to date, let's take a look at some of her best outings, shall we? Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘I’ve Been Turned Into Some Kind of Villain’ As She Testified Against Fellow Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Shooting.

Orange is the new Black

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quite Wild

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Princessy

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow in White

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Kinda Cute and Hot

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion!

