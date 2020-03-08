Meghan Markle is Obsessed with her Cape Dress by Safiyaa, Picks the Same Fiji Outfit For her Recent Appearance at a Music Festival in London

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan Markle looked ravishing in red as she attended the Mountbatten Music Festival in London, one of the few outings she made before Megxit. The Duchess of Sussex picked a stunning red cape gown from the house of Safiyaa for her attendance and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. The design was powerful and we loved the way she accessorised it with matching pumps and a hand clutch. The outfit was perfect for the soiree and Markle is clearly fond of it. Why else would she repeat the same design in a different colour? Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry After She Returns in the UK for Final Royal Duties.

The former Suits actress wore exactly the same design but in blue for her first state dinner as a Royal in Fiji in 2018. The stunning blue gown (the colour a Fijian blue in tribute to the country) from her closet was much appreciated then and the praises continued to shower when the royal lady stepped out wearing the same outfit for the music festival with Prince Harry. Now well, if a Duchess can repeat her outfit and justify why it's not really a big deal, who are we even to pretend? Meghan Markle, Former Duchess of Sussex Wears Oversized Shoes For This Reason.

Meghan Markle in London (2020) and in Fiji (2018).

Meghan's recent fashion move has wowed our hearts. Speaking of her exit from the royal family, the actress is looking forward to getting back to her acting career and has apparently asked her agent to find her a role in a superhero movie. There are chances that she may bag Brie Larson's Captain Marvel 2. But that's still a far-fetched thing. Until then, let's keep appreciating her for the way she carries herself with so much panache.