A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit central Philippines on Tuesday (September 30), reportedly leaving 72 people dead and several injured. It was reported that former actress and member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle's estranged father, was "stuck on the 19th floor of a building" after the powerful earthquake in the Philippines. Meghan Markle's half sister, Samantha Markle, had shared her concern for their father with a post on social media, saying that he is "trapped" and "unable to walk" after the earthquake. Now Thomas himself has set the record straight and confirmed that he is doing fine. Earthquake in Philippines: Death Toll Rises to 69 After 6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Cebu Province.

Thomas Markle Is Safe and Not Trapped in Philippines Earthquake

In her X (formerly Twitter) post on September 30, Samantha Markle wrote, "My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake, and he can't walk and he is trapped. Shame on my disgusting, evil fucking sister forever putting our father in this position. I hope she is cursed." Samantha continued to update her followers about her father's situation on the platform.

Samantha Markle’s September 30 Post About Her Father Thomas Markle’s Situation in Philppines

my father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped. Shame on my disgusting evil fucking sister forever putting our father in this position. I hope she is cursed — Samantha Markle (@BabesMatrix) September 30, 2025

TMZ reached out to Thomas Markle to know about his condition, and the 81-year-old informed that he is completely fine and is "safe in his hotel room" and in no way is he "trapped" or "unable to walk." He added that the hotel in which he was staying wasn't even affected by the earthquake and said that the "epicentre was 100 miles away" from his stay.

Thomas Says He Didn't Speak with Samantha

Reacting to his daughter Samantha's claims about his situation in the earthquake, Thomas revealed that he didn't even speak with her in the first place. Adding that he is enjoying his life there, he added, "I'm curretly sitting on my couch in my hotel room with my feet kicked up and watching Jackie Chan movies. I'm quite comfortable." Earthquake in Philippines: British Influencer Sam Pepper’s Livestream Captures Moment When 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Cebu City.

On the other hand, Samantha, known for her bizarre social media activity and longtime feud with her half-sister Meghan Markle, has flooded her X handle with more updates on the matter. She claims that the portal lied, and her father admitted not once but thrice that he did not speak with them about his situation. She also demanded an apology from them.

