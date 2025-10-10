New York City, 1969. Designer Aldo Cipullo introduces the Love bracelet, unlike anything else of its time. With its unique shape, innovative clasp, and signature screwdriver motif, this bracelet quickly became a beacon of romance and commitment. It transformed how we express love through fine jewellery, adorning the wrists of style icons from Elizabeth Taylor to Meghan Markle—each one signaling a promise with that signature screwdriver. Christian Louboutin Launches His New Collection, 'La Vie En Inde,' a Lavish Homage to India in Celebration of the Festive Season.

Cartier didn't just create a piece of jewellery; they revolutionized the very concept of love in a tangible, metallic form. Throughout the years, the Love collection has seen marvelous transformations—from diamond-studded rings to vibrant bracelets adorned with a variety of stones, each telling its own story. Yet, none have redefined the narrative quite like the latest addition: Love Unlimited.

Experience the magic of love like never before with Cartier's latest masterpiece!

Embodying the essence of its predecessor while pushing boundaries, the Love Unlimited bracelet boasts a supple design that feels like a second skin. After countless sketches, trials, and prototypes from Cartier’s brilliant design team, the classic oval silhouette has been transformed for effortless wear—slipping on and off with graceful ease. The innovative bracelet features Love's signature hand-polished screws, accented by unique vertical gadrooned links, each tailored to ensure perfect harmony in every size.

But what truly sets the Love Unlimited apart is its soon-to-be-patented invisible clasp system. With a screw seamlessly integrated into the bracelet, it appears as a delicate gold ribbon composed of 200 custom components. This design not only exudes elegance but also enables remarkable versatility. Want to stack multiple Love Unlimited bracelets? You can! Looking to connect two together for a beautiful pair? It’s effortless! Tanishq Proudly Presents ‘Mriganka’ Featuring Manushi Chhillar – Stunning Festive Collection That Whisks You Away to a Captivating Mystical Realm!.

Available in white, rose, and yellow gold, the Love Unlimited collection also introduces a stunning new ring. This piece mirrors all the dazzling features of its bracelet counterpart, making it the perfect addition to your Love Unlimited ensemble. Whether layered or paired, each piece from this collection is designed to shine and inspire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).