Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry After She Returns in UK for Final Royal Duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo Credits: ians/ Twitter)

London, March 6: Meghan Markle has returned to the UK and was seen for the first time at a public event with her husband, the UK's Prince Harry, since the couple announced that they were stepping back from royal life, a media report said. On Thursday night, the couple arrived at an awards ceremony in here clutching an umbrella in the pouring rain to celebrate the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges, the Metro newspaper said in the report. Prince Harry and Wife Meghan Markle Will No Longer Use Title 'Royal Highness' or Receive Public Funds.

Thursday's appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life. Their decision to step down as senior royals will take effect on March 31. Around 50 people braved the rain to get a glimpse of the royal couple, cheering and applauding as they walked by while one person briefly booed, according to the report.

The couple were earlier spotted at Buckingham Palace during the day, and then photographed outside the Goring Hotel in Westminster after a private lunch. A spokeswoman for the couple said: "In addition to the official engagements the duke and duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages."

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace declined to comment as to whether the Queen, who was carrying out audiences at her London residence on Thursday, met Harry and Meghan. The couple will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, and Meghan will mark International Women's Day.

They will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as royals. The Sussexes were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.