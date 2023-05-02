The annual Met Gala event is celebrated on the first Monday of May. This year it took place on May 1. The theme for this year was decided as Karl Lagerfeld to honour the designer's legacy and also celebrate the new exhibit, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Many prominent Hollywood celebs including Blake Lively, Rihanna and Zendaya walked the red carpet looking their charming best. When it comes to Bollywood, we had two Indian beauties representing the B-town on the Met Gala carpet - Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra, Whose Met Gala Look Did You Like the Most?

All the Met Gala attendees had their best fashion foot forward for the occasion but there were a few names that left a mark on our minds. From Blake Lively to Alia Bhatt and Beyonce, a few of these prominent names made it to our best-dressed list this time and it's time we start cheering for them. With their elaborate and dramatic costumes and a certain charming demeanour, these celebs eventually made their way to our list and also into our hearts eventually. So, without taking any more time, let's quickly check out the names of the best-dressed celebrities from the Met Gala 2023. Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Dresses Up as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette and Honours the Late Designer on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Margot Robbie in Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Rihanna in Maison Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

