Mia Khalifa Hot & Sexy Photos in Sports Bra: 10 Times Pornhub Legend Proved She Is Fit as a Fiddle!

Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa has undergone massive body transformation in last one year. She recently shared a ‘Before and After’ video showcasing her transition from being curvy to having ripped abs. All credit goes to former porn star’s dedication towards fitness and training. And her latest posts are proof of it. Gym and workout mirror selfies have replaced pizza and pasta hogging sessions. While fans continue to be in search of Mia Khalifa hot and sexy photos, but how about they instead check out her lean and mean avatar. And they are no less desirable. In fact, they will give girls major gym fashion goals. Mia Khalifa Hot Photos in XXX-Tra Sexy Lingerie: 17 Times Former Pornhub Actress Set Instagram on Fire With Her Sultry Pics.
Let us first check out former XXX star’s transformation video, which she captioned writing, “One year ago today, vs. TODAY 🤯 Least now I know Robert means it when he says he loves me at any weight, cause he proposed to my Before 😅💍.” She is engaged to Robert Sandberg, a chef in Los Angeles. Coming back to the video, the footage presented as before shows Mia Khalifa dressed in a dandelion yellow top with a front knot exposing her sexy navel. The after clip shows the webcam model flaunting her toned midriff in black separates.
Mia Khalifa Inspirational Transformation!
View this post on Instagram
While Mia has looked divine in both the curvy and ripped figure, she seems leaner and fitter at present. At the same time, the 27-year-old has given everyone a glimpse of her vast gym wear essentials. Last time we had presented you Mia Khalifa’s envious lingerie collection, and it is now time to check out her workout gears. Especially, her sports bra that not only looks comfortable, but is also enticing.
1. Dusty Rose Pink Front Cross Bra Is 🔥
View this post on Instagram
2. Black Sports Bra Is a Must
View this post on Instagram
3. Black Cami Bra Is LIT AF
View this post on Instagram
4. Printed Racerback Sports Bra
View this post on Instagram
5. Sports Bra With Cycling Shorts Get A Big Thumbs Up
View this post on Instagram
6. Sports Bra Cum Tiny Crop Top
View this post on Instagram
7. Here's A Good Look At Printed Bra
View this post on Instagram
8. Grey Sports Bra Look Quite Sturdy and Supportive
View this post on Instagram
9. Sexy Mirror Selfies Are So Damn Welcome
View this post on Instagram
10. GO GURRL
View this post on Instagram
Mia Khalifa is an American-Lebanese social media personality. She is currently working as a sports commentator; however, it was her months-long stint in the adult entertainment industry that shot her to global fame. Despite leaving her work as a pornographic actress, she continues to draw attention over the same profession. Nevertheless, the young influencer is not inhibited by the societal norms and is instead working towards making a mark in this phase of life.