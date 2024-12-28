Uorfi Javed finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her walkout from India’s Got Latent. In a bold Instagram story, she slammed the two contestants who made derogatory remarks against her, focusing on their slut-shaming comments. Uorfi shared that one of the contestants even compared her to adult film actress Mia Khalifa, an insult she did not tolerate. The controversy has sparked a debate over the treatment of women in the entertainment industry, with Uorfi's fans rallying behind her for standing up for herself. After Deepika Padukone Depression Joke, Comedian Banti Banerjee Faces Backlash Over Candlelight March Remarks on RG Kar Doctor Rape and Murder Case in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Uorfi without any touch of botheration shared a post on her social media, stating, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just slut shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, slut shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage infront of so many people." Urfi strongly condemned these remarks, making it clear that such comments should never be considered "cool" or acceptable in any situation. "The next one was just trying to be cool, slut shaming me comparing me to Mia Khalifa expressing his displeasure over my high body count. I was disgusted. I should’ve said soemthing to these men but I didn’t cause the place I was at, everyone thought this was cool. No it’s not. It’s not cool," she added. Samay Raina To Invite Kusha Kapila’s Ex-Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on ‘India’s Got Latent’ After Ugly Divorce Roast? Here’s What We Know.

Controversies Surrounding Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’

Uorfi Javed addressed her walkout from India’s Got Latent, slamming derogatory remarks made by two contestants. Another incident involved mocking Deepika Padukone's expression, which upset netizens. This isn't the first time Samay Raina's show has stirred controversy; he previously faced backlash for roasting Kusha Kapila over her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia.

