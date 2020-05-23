Mia Khalifa Got Ripped In Just One Year and This Transformation Video is Proof! Here's How Pornhub Queen Achieved Muscular Abs Through Sheer Hard Work

Mia Khalifa Body Transformation (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa shared a body transformation video of herself from a year ago and now on Instagram. She merged two videos showing her body last year and how she has gotten ripped now. And we won't lie, we kinda saw this coming, given her gym and workout videos she kept sharing on Instagram. The Pornhub queen deserves every bit of her new avatar. The foodie soul who is married to none other than Robert Sandberg, an amazing chef, must have gone through real tough time rejecting amazing food to get the abs that she flaunts now.

Moreover, if you see her workout videos, you will clearly sheer hard work and sacrifice, because that body isn't achieved by lazying around like us and watching Netflix in our PJs with pizza stuffed mouth. However, the transformation video that Mia Khalifa shared was coupled with an amazing caption where she talked about Robert Sandberg's love for her. She said, "One year ago today, vs. TODAY. Least now I know Robert means it when he says he loves me at any weight, cause he proposed to my Before"

MIND=BLOWN, isn't it? But just like we discussed above, this didn't easy for Mia Khalifa. A whole year of dedicated workout sessions, healthy diet, sacrifice and a whole lot of love from fiance Robert Sandberg makes it all. Check out some of the workout videos of Mia Khalifa:

Mia Khalifa, Pornhub’s once highest-ranked pornstar, is a sizzler on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. The 27-year-old is a rage among her fans and never disappoints her target audience. Mia might have left the adult film industry, but she continues to mesmerize netizens with her OOTDs that leave little to the imagination. One of the frequently posted outfits has to in lingerie. Former XXX star Mia Khalifa boasts of a sexy collection of lingeries.