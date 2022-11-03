Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's darling daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next big release, Mili. The movie is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen which sees a woman stuck in a freezer wanting to stay alive. The trailer of the movie received a good reaction from the masses and here's hoping that it earns some good numbers at the box office. Kapoor is working extremely hard on her film promotions and her numerous fashion attempts have all our attention. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Nailed The Corset Look Better?

It's safe to say that Janhvi has finally arrived in the fashion scenario. With the help of her stylists, she's busy dishing out some charming looks, one after another. From a stunning monochrome maxi dress to six yards of pure grace, Janhvi is covering multiple designs, all while promoting her next release. We have personally bookmarked some of her most stunning looks for our future references and you can take some notes too. On days when she isn't shooting for her projects, Kapoor girl is busy slaying in some of the most comfortable yet stylish designs available on the block. If you don't believe us, check out all her chic looks right below. Good Luck Jerry Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Raises the Glam Quotient and How!

Pristine in White

Elegance Personified

If Looks Could Kill, She'd Be a Killer!

Hello, Sexy!

Smokin' Hot

Hot Mess

Pretty in Pink

Full of Grace

Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal releases on November 4, 2022.

